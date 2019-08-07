The Edmonton Eskimos have named Chris Presson as the team's new president and CEO.

Presson joins the team after five years are president of the Indoor Football League's Arizona Rattlers. He was also serving as president of the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA G League.

“I’m honoured to lead such a great organization in such a great city, within such a tradition rich-league," Presson said in a release. "An opportunity like this does not come along very often and I recognize that."

Presson also served as president for two teams in the Central Hockey League and as the general manager of 15,000 seat arena in Kansas.