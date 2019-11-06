EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos limped to the playoffs with an 8-10 record, but their star quarterback is back for their east crossover matchup with the Montreal Alouettes.

After missing five games and sitting out the Eskimos' last regular season game, Trevor Harris is ready for another deep postseason run.

Harris led the Ottawa Redblacks to last season's Grey Cup after a record-setting six-touchdown game in the eastern final.

"That's what he's capable of," Eskimos Head Coach Jason Maas said. "I think he's capable of it every time he steps on the field, and I think he knows that."

"There's something different in the air when playoffs come here," Harris said. "We've been waiting for this moment ever since we found out we were going to be clinched and crossing over."

No crossover team has ever won the Grey Cup, but the playoffs represent a fresh start for Edmonton.

"Everybody's win-loss record now is the same," Eskimos General Manager Brock Sunderland said. "Our focus is entirely on Montreal and everything that's happened before this point doesn't matter anymore."

The Eskimos and Alouettes play in Montreal Sunday at 11 a.m. MT.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook