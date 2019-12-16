EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos released their 2020 schedule Monday morning.

The Eskimos open the season on Thursday, June 11 at Commonwealth Stadium against the BC Lions.

The Battle of Alberta will bring another edition of the Labour Day Classic (Sept. 7) and Labour Day Rematch (Sept. 12).

The byes come in weeks 5, 9 and 16.

The final home game is against the Montreal Alouettes, before the Eskimos close out the regular season in Toronto.

