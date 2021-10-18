Esslinger upset by Rutherford in close Anirniq race

EDMONTON -

Incumbent councillor Bev Esslinger lost her seat in Edmonton’s Anirniq ward to newcomer Erin Rutherford Monday night.

With all of the polls reporting at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, final counts placed Rutherford with 26.15 per cent of the vote and Esslinger with 24.64 per cent.

Rutherford’s lead over Esslinger consisted of 273 votes.

Competing candidates Tyler Zutz and Ali Haymour did not finish far behind, with 21.94 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Mark Davies received 1,314 votes, or 7.27 per cent of ballots cast.

The counts are Edmonton Elections’ unofficial results; they will be verified in the coming days.