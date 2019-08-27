Edmonton's public transit system is increasingly costing the city more than it is making in revenue, an audit of the Edmonton Transit Service has found.

The report, delivered to council on Tuesday, says taxpayers are subsidizing the system more than they have in the past.

According to the audit, the cost of running ETS has grown by 211 per cent between 2000 and 2018, from $105 million to $327 million.

Meanwhile, total revenue increased over that period by 166 per cent, from $51 million to $136 million.

And, by 2018, taxes were subsidizing 58 per cent, or $191 million, of the costs of ETS. In 2000, the service was subsidized by 51 per cent, or $54 million.

"Although ridership has grown over the years, this growth has not provided enough revenue to maintain a lower subsidized percentage of costs," the report reads.

Although the audit names a decrease in full-fare revenue due to discount programs as one contributing factor, it also found ridership has levelled off since peaking at 89 million users in 2014.

"As such, it is prudent for ETS to optimize revenue from non-fare sources," reads the report.

As well, the audit found "weaknesses in the ETS governance framework related to revenue management," such as its analysis and reporting to city council.

"These weakness can impact the ability of Council and administration to make well-informed decisions."

The report will be discussed by council next Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.