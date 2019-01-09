

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Transit fares will increase from $3.25 to $3.50 Feb.1.

The bump is part of the operating budget approved by council last month.

The price for other products like monthly and annual passes will not change.

“ETS encourages passengers to save money by purchasing a booklet of 10 tickets or a monthly or annual pass,” ETS Branch Manager Eddie Robar said. “The savings can be upwards of $1 per trip.”

The $3.50 fare is higher than what it costs to ride the bus in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa.