An ETS official said work was already underway to fix dozens of LRT cars that were taken out of service for the Wednesday morning commute, due to an issue with the electrical system.

ETS Branch Manager Eddie Robar said the electrical issues were found during routine inspections Tuesday night.

A number of trains had damage to their pantograph, which is the electrical rigging system on top of each LRT car.

Robar said the damage was connected to a catenary arm on the Capital LRT line. The arm is connected to the overhead electrical lines on the entire LRT network, and it was found to be out of place days before.

The issue with the arm, located near 92 Street, was fixed, but the damage to the systems on the trains was discovered Tuesday.

“The arm is causing a friction point for the pantograph, the pantograph is clipping that,” Robar said, adding that the pantograph on some trains had been bent due to the issue.

“That bend creates a point of contact that could rip down the catenary.”

ETS inspected the line’s catenary system between 12:30 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, and found no other issues with the line.

However, 40 LRT trains (of the 97 ETS has) had to be taken out of service for repairs.

“We did not have enough trains to run Metro Line service this morning,” Robar said. “As you can imagine, that creates a lot of complexities.”

ETS deployed bus replacement service for the Metro LRT Line Wednesday morning, and service on the Capital LRT Line was impacted as well. Trains ran less frequently on that line during the morning commute, and the line was supplemented with buses.

“Replacing the service on the Metro Line was done simply because it’s a short route and there are less people to carry, so it’s easier for us to replace that service than it would be for us to replace service between Century Park and downtown,” Robar said.

ETS said while the issue created headaches Wednesday morning, the damage shouldn’t take long to fix.

“We know we can fix the damage to the vehicles,” Robar said. “We can fix it quickly.”

Robar said service is expected to be restored on the Metro LRT Line by Wednesday afternoon, with the LRT network running at full capacity by Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the City of Edmonton said just before 12:15 p.m. that service had been partially restored on the Metro LRT Line. Crews were still working to fix the remaining damaged trains.