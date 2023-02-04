ETS implementing mid-winter changes starting Sunday

Changes to ETS bus routes and LRT times are set to come into effect on Sunday.

The changes are part of the regular, five times a year adjustments the city makes based on user feedback, performance data and seasonal changes in ridership.

"Due to higher traffic volumes and construction activity, the City is adjusting some route schedules to improve travel times and service reliability," said the City in a news release.

Starting Sunday, route 561 between Edmonton and Acheson will be cancelled and replaced by Spruce Grove's on demand bus service. Commuters can still get to Acheson from Spruce Grove using route 560.

There are also some changes coming to LRT frequency.

Capital line trains will be running:

Every six minutes during peak hours (6 - 9 a.m. and 2 - 6 p.m.) on weekdays;

Every 10 minutes between 5 - 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on weekdays;

Every 15 minutes after 6 p.m. on weekdays;

Every 15 minutes on weekends.

The metro line trains will now run:

Every 12 minutes during peak hours (6 - 9 a.m. and 2 - 6 p.m.) on weekdays;

Every 15 minutes during midday hours (9 a.m. - 2p.m.) on weekdays;

Every 15 minutes after 6 p.m. on weekdays;

Every 15 minutes on weekends.

As of Feb. 1, three bus stops on various routes, 3004, 3008 and 3009, will be temporarily closed due to construction. Due to this, these routes will have the following changes:

Route 512 EB will now stop at bus stop 3001

Route 513 WB will now stop at bus stop 3012

Route 661 WB will now stop at bus stop 3011

Bus stops have also been added along 97 Street at 122 Avenue and 127 Avenue for routes 110X and 120X.

The frequency of buses along route 73 has been reduced to every 5 minutes during peak hours.

There are also upcoming changes and cancellations for holidays and in alignment with school calendars and events, including:

Family Day (Feb. 20) - buses will run regular Saturday service;

Reading Week (Feb. 21-24) - buses will run regular weekday service, except for the cancellation of several trips on routes serving post-secondary institutions such as route 4 and route 622;

February 21, March 13 and April 28 - public school service will be cancelled due to professional development days. All other buses will continue to run regular weekday service;

Teachers' Convention (March 2 and 3) - public and Catholic school service will be cancelled, with the exception of route 622. All other buses will continue to run regular weekday service;

March 23 and 24 - Catholic school trips have been adjusted to reflect the change in early dismissal times;

Spring Break (March 27-31) - public and Catholic school service will be cancelled, with the exception of route 622. All other buses will continue to run regular weekday service;

Good Friday (April 7) - buses will run regular Sunday service;

Easter Monday (April 10) - public and Catholic school service, as well as several route 4 trips, will be cancelled. All other buses will continue to run regular weekday service.

More details on routes can be found on the City's website or the ETS app.