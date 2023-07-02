ETS implements summer changes to transit schedules beginning Sunday

Edmonton is implementing changes to transit schedules, as it does five times a year, beginning Sunday.

Dozens of routes are impacted, including school special routes which are canceled until Sept. 3.

Other service changes include:

Route 56 is being extended to Meadows Transit Centre during most time periods, the route will run during peak times, midday and early evening during the week and only during midday hours on the weekend;

Route 500X will extend morning service until 11 a.m. and begin afternoon service at 2 p.m.;

Route 516 will run every 30 minutes in the morning and evening;

Route 727, a new route, will run from Chappelle to Heritage Valley Transit Centre during peak hours;

Route 900X will permanently detour to 107 Avenue between West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre and downtown to avoid LRT construction

Route 901 will run at increased frequency during midday, weekday mornings and Sunday evenings;

Seniors On Demand Transit is being extended on weekdays, running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Construction is also causing some routes and bus stops to temporarily change, including:

Bus stop #4431 will be closed until May 2024, routes 660 and 709 will temporarily stop at bus stops #4058 and #4485;

Routes 106 and 150X will be detouring due to the 132 Avenue Renewal project;

Routes 55 and 706 (Leger) will be detouring due to the Terwillegar Drive expansion, which is currently in Stage 2.

From July 21 - 30, the Capital Line LRT and bus routes 8 and 53 will run extra service to Coliseum Transit Centre for K-Days.

On Aug. 5, 6 and 7, the Capital Line LRT and bus routes 8, 53 and 700X will run extra service for the Heritage Festival. On Heritage Day, Aug. 7, buses will run regular Sunday service.

A full list of routes experiencing schedule changes and details on other adjustments can be found on the city's website.