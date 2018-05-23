The City announced this week that starting next month children taking public transit with a fare-paying adult can ride free.

As of June 1, children 12-years-old and younger will be able to ride for free, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

The city said the policy means a family of four, with two children, will save $13 on a round trip.

The fare policy applies to all ETS services, including shuttle buses to the Heritage Festival, and other events in Edmonton.

Children not accompanied by an adult will still have to pay when they board ETS transit.