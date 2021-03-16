EDMONTON -- Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) peace officer Brent St. Pierre, 27, has been charged with one count of assault after an October 2020 incident.

On Oct. 14, an ETS peace officer was arresting a man for obstruction around 10:30 p.m., according to Edmonton police. While the man was being placed in handcuffs, police said he and the ETS officer got into an argument and the officer allegedly hit the man in the face.

The man was later released into police custody and was taken to a shelter for the evening.

An internal investigation was launched after the incident. On Dec. 22, 2020, the ETS Professional Standards Unit contacted Edmonton police, who launched a criminal investigation.