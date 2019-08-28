Starting Sunday, many bus riders of Edmonton Transit Service's "School Special" routes will have to plan their trip using regular ETS routes.

The changes came with an overhaul of some bus schedules and numbering systems.

About 150 of the school routes have been merged into regular ETS routes that serve the same areas, the company says.

All new routes can be found online.

New route branches will be identified with an 'S' next to the designation sign and in route brochures or transit-planning apps, as well as the name of the final school along the route.

About 30 School Special routes have been kept and were renumbered with the old 600 and 800 series route designation.

The renumbered routes can be found online, as well.

A dozen other School Special routes were cancelled due to lower ridership, ETS said. They are:

703

723

725

738

757

783

820

826

830

878

931

952

ETS recommends users plan their route with the ETS Trip Planner, Transit App, or Google Maps.

"Early September is always a busy time for transit service and vehicle traffic. Riders are encouraged to plan ahead and leave extra time to get to their destinations safely," ETS said.