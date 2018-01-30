RCMP in Red Deer said residents of the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood have been allowed back into their homes, hours after investigators found a suspicious item during a search of a home in the area.

On Tuesday morning, police executed a search warrant in a home on 53 Avenue in the Red Deer neighbourhood of Riverside Meadows, and found a suspicious item.

As a precaution, officers roped off the area, and evacuated homes and businesses nearby; the RCMP Explosives Device Unit (EDU) was also called in to investigate.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said the evacuation alert for the area had been lifted, after EDU removed the suspicious object, which they said appeared to be a homemade explosive device, from the home. The item was disassembled safely.

Tests came back positive for explosive material.

Police said the apartment searched in the Riverside Meadows area was one of three residences searched simultaneously as part of an investigation. RCMP in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake searched two Red Deer apartments and a home in Sylvan Lake.

Five people were arrested in Red Deer, and two were arrested in Sylvan Lake as part of the investigation.