Evacuation ended at Leduc school after bomb threat deemed not credible: officials

Leduc RCMP have determined there is no threat at Leduc Composite High School and students can return to class for the rest of the day.

According to Black Gold School Division (BGSD), a bomb threat was received at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday and students were moved to École Leduc Junior High School.

At 11:17 a.m., BGSD announced that police found the school to be safe and students would return to school to be dismissed for lunch.

Classes were to resume as scheduled for the rest of the day.