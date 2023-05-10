Evacuation ended at Leduc school after bomb threat deemed not credible: officials

Students at Leduc Composite High School were evacuated on May 10, 2023 after a bomb threat. The threat was later deemed not to be credible. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Students at Leduc Composite High School were evacuated on May 10, 2023 after a bomb threat. The threat was later deemed not to be credible. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island