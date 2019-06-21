

CTV News Edmonton





An evacuation order for residents of Indian Cabins was lifted shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officials from the Saddle Hills County said the hard work of firefighters and weather lead to the order being lifted.

Residents were evacuated Monday morning.

Although residents can return home, they remain on evacuation alert and must be ready to leave on short notice.

Residents affected by the northern Alberta wildfires are asked to monitor the Alberta Emergency Alert website and the Mackenzie County Facebook Page.