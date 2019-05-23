

CTV Edmonton





Officials now say the evacuation order for High Level residents will last longer than the 72 hours that was initially predicted.

The fire hasn’t come any closer to the community over the last few days, with winds blowing north and east, but it has grown in size to 92,000 hectares as of Wednesday night. Despite the growth, officials say the area that’s spreading is not near the town.

On Wednesday, firefighters completed a controlled burn on the south and west side of town and began work on establishing a barrier on the northwest side. They also worked on removing debris from yards, patio furniture from decks and other flammable material.

There are 110 firefighters working in the town of High Level, and an additional 76 Alberta Wildfire firefighters and 24 helicopters closer to the scene of the fire.

A group of 21 firefighters from Halifax left Nova Scotia early Thursday morning to join the fight. They're expected to be on the front lines for about two weeks.

More to come…