Evacuation order issued in northern Alberta because of out-of-control wildfire

A wildfire evacuation alert for Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.

"Garden River is on an evacuation order as of 12:00 p.m.," read the alert.

The order was issued as a result of a wildfire burning 10 kilometres from Highway 58.

Officials say Garden River is not in any immediate danger, but Highway 58 access could be cut off because of the fire.

Residents have been told to pack food, water and medication for multiple days and go to the horizon camp at John D'or Prairie, Alta.

Garden River is a Cree community located about 200 kilometres east of High Level in northern Alberta.