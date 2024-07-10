EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Evacuation order issued in northern Alberta because of out-of-control wildfire

    The MWF060 wildfire in northern Alberta on July 9, 2024. (Source: Alberta Wildfire) The MWF060 wildfire in northern Alberta on July 9, 2024. (Source: Alberta Wildfire)
    Share

    A wildfire evacuation alert for Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.

    "Garden River is on an evacuation order as of 12:00 p.m.," read the alert.

    The order was issued as a result of a wildfire burning 10 kilometres from Highway 58.

    Officials say Garden River is not in any immediate danger, but Highway 58 access could be cut off because of the fire.

    Residents have been told to pack food, water and medication for multiple days and go to the horizon camp at John D'or Prairie, Alta.

    Garden River is a Cree community located about 200 kilometres east of High Level in northern Alberta. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News