

CTV Edmonton





Residents in the County of Northern Lights are now allowed to return home.

Officials lifted the evacuation order at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

However, with the Chuckegg Creek fire, now 275,985 hectares in size and still burning out of control, the county will remain on evacuation alert and are asked to be prepared.

Wildfire 070, west of the Keg River is now considered under control. Crews have created a dozer guard around the fire and officials do not expect it will grow.

Upon returning home, residents are reminded to check natural gas appliances to make sure there is supply and everything is working properly.

A fire ban and OHV restriction remains in effect for the county and officials said smoke and fire will likely be visible for weeks, possibly months.