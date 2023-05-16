Evacuation order lifted for parts of County of Grande Prairie

People in parts of the County of Grande Prairie were told Tuesday afternoon they could go home after more than a week.

The County of Grande Prairie's fire chief told CTV News Edmonton the fire in Dunes West that forced more than 1,000 people out of their homes is now under control.

Residents who live in Mystic Ridge, Deer Ridge Estates, The Ranch and Dunes West were allowed to go home Tuesday afternoon.

"To get to this point, I'm really excited to allow folks to return home," said Chief Trevor Grant. "We do have other people who are still on evacuation and we’re working hard to ensure that they can all go home but it’s great to know we are getting to the point where we’re not too worried about it going beyond its current perimeters."

Residents from Township Road 710 south to the Wapiti River are still on an evacuation order as the fire is still active.

Fire crews will remain in the area working on hot spots as residents return.