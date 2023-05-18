Evacuation order lifted for Valleyview, but remains for other MD of Greenview residents

The mandatory evacuation order for the town of Valleyview was lifted Thursday morning.

Starting at noon on Thursday, residents can begin to return home.

Officials say access to the hospital and other health services and EMS may be limited for several days.

Grocery stores and gas stations may have limited inventory and staffing. Residents are asked to stock up on necessities before returning to the town.

Although local fuel supply may be limited, cardlock services remain available and Valleyview UFA will also accommodate non-members.

Fuel and services are not available from Whitecourt to Little Smoky.

Daycare and school operations may also remain disrupted.

There was no loss of power, water, or gas to customers in Valleyview throughout the evacuation.

Drivers should use caution when returning to town, as there is heavy smoke in the area and along Highway 43.

Fire barriers have been constructed in vulnerable areas.

Residents are advised to be on a one-hour notice to evacuate if circumstances change.

Valleyview remains under a state of local emergency.

An evacuation order remains in place for other residents of the Municipal District of Greenview, including everyone east of Range Road 242, north to Township Road 722, west of Highway 49, south to Township 710, west to Range Road 225, and south to Township Road 700, including Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation.

Evacuation map for the M.D. of Greenview as of 11 a.m. on May 18, 2023. (Source: Alberta.ca)