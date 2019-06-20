

CTV News Edmonton





Residents of the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement can finally return home on Thursday, after more than three weeks away.

Community members were told to leave on May 29 when the Chuckegg Creek wildfire doubled in size and spread towards the community.

More than a dozen homes in Paddle Prairie burned as a result of the fire.

The evacuation order ends as of 1 p.m. on June 20. They’re asked to register at the welcome centre at the community hall upon returning.

Cleaning kits and information packages will be made available.

More than 9,000 people in various communities still under mandatory evacuation orders are still out of their homes.