BARONS, Alta. -- An evacuation order was issued near Lethbridge, Alta., after a train derailed on Monday morning and began to leak.

A statement from the provincial government says the rail cars were leaking octane in Barons, Alta.

An evacuation order was issued, and rescinded later, for the area of Highway 23 and Township Road 120, including Keho Lake and the nearby campgrounds.

A statement from Canadian Pacific Railway says the train derailed at 7:40 a.m. and that a team was sent to the scene.

Lorne Hickey, reeve of Lethbridge County, said the evacuation order covered about a two-kilometre radius of where the derailment occurred.

Hickey said he didn't know how many people had been told to leave, but that officials had moved people off the lake, and that a golf course in the area had also been evacuated.

Ron Gorzitza, deputy mayor of Barons, said the village of just over 300 is about six kilometres upwind of the derailment and so the community was not part of the evacuation.

"I'm in contact with the first responders that are out at the site, and the last call was that there are three cars that were leaking and that they'd stopped up two of them and were working on the third one," Gorzitza said.

Although the evacuation order was over as of 4 p.m., some roads remained closed in the area.

Officials have not said if there were any injuires.

