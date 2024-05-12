Evacuation order remains in place for Kleskun Creek North in County of Grande Prairie
Parts of the County of Grande Prairie remain under evacuation order, although progress was made overnight, the county said in a Sunday morning update.
“Crews were working overnight and have made good progress, completing 80 per cent of the fire guard around the perimeter,” it said in reference to the Tee Pee Creek fire.
The update added that an estimated 1,382 hectares remain out of control. Saturday, there was limited fire growth to the north and west of the fire, with containment described as “good.”
As of 9 a.m. Sunday, an evacuation order remains in effect for Kleskun Creek North to Township Road 742, in addition to the Riverstone Golf Course.
Areas on alert for possible evacuation include Township Road 744 to 750 and Range Road 32, as well as Township Road 744 to 730 and Range Road 32.
For information regarding the east side of the Big Smoky, follow the Municipal District of Greenview here.
The county is also helping Alberta Wildfire with a wildfire 13 kilometres northwest of the hamlet of Valhalla.
At 9 a.m. that wildfire was listed as being “held” at 100 hectares with a dozen crew members on hand surrounding the perimeter.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Solar storm puts on brilliant light show across the globe, but no serious problems reported
A powerful solar storm put on an amazing skyward light show across the globe overnight but has caused what appeared to be only minor disruptions to the electric power grid, communications and satellite positioning systems.
Montreal man facing charges following contraband drone drop at Millhaven: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 40-year-old man from Montreal is facing charges following a suspected drone drop of unauthorized items at the Millhaven Institution.
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Potentially toxic chemicals hide in our drinking water and countless household objects, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
Canada Post cracks down on Nunavut loophole to get free Amazon Prime shipping
Amazon's paid subscription service provides free delivery for online shopping across Canada except for remote locations, the company said in an email. While customers in Iqaluit qualify for the offer, all other communities in Nunavut are excluded.
Nigeria's fashion and dancing styles in the spotlight as Harry, Meghan visit its largest city
Nigeria's fashion and traditional dances were at full display on Sunday as Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in its largest city, Lagos, as part of their three-day visit to the country to promote mental health for soldiers and empower young people.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Shopping Trends
Calgary
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary Sunday morning as soccer games cancelled
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary Sunday morning.
-
Investigation underway into fatal collision on Stoney Trail
Calgary police are investigating a collision on Stoney Trail late Saturday afternoon that resulted in the death of a teenage boy.
-
Aurora is the best show in town for Calgary sky watchers
There's been a real sky show this weekend over North America, as the aurora has been causing a lot of sky watchers to lose sleep.
Lethbridge
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
-
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'It would change my life': Prince Albert singer vying for $1 million on Canada’s Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
-
Girls take flight with free lessons in Saskatoon
Mitchinson Flight Centre in Saskatoon helped girls soar on Saturday with their annual "Girls Take Flight" event.
-
IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.
As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.
Regina
-
'We are part of the community': Annual Sikh Day Parade packs Regina streets
The 8th annual Nagar Kirtan Parade packed the streets of Regina on Saturday, bringing the Regina Sikh community and people from surrounding areas together.
-
-
Vancouver
-
Man killed in New Westminster crash: police
A crash in New Westminster Saturday left one man dead, according to authorities.
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
4th Indian national arrested, charged with murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Homicide investigators in B.C. say murder charges have been laid against a fourth Indian national in connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey gurdwara last year.
Vancouver Island
-
Northern lights put on a show across B.C.
Like skywatchers across Canada, B.C. residents were treated to a dazzling display late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
-
-
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.
Toronto
-
-
Suspect sought after fatal slashing in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was slashed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
-
'Reimagining Mother's Day': Toronto woman creates Motherless Day event after losing mom
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
Montreal
-
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
-
Dead body found in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspicious death in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after a man's body was discovered on Sunday morning.
-
Quebec family doctors say political discourse must first change to value family medicine
The Canadian Press spoke to a number of family medicine students and seasoned doctors about the value of their profession. They are all convinced that the political discourse must first change to improve Quebec's access to family doctors.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters respond to major fire at business in Bathurst, N.B.
Firefighters are responding to a major structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.
-
Fredericton Marathon sees high participation, world record 'joggling' attempt
They were told it would likely take another year to recover from the pandemic that saw many marathon events cancelled, but Fredericton Marathon organizers say this year’s participation is up 25 per cent over last year – bringing them back to pre-pandemic numbers.
-
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
Kings District RCMP is investigating after a collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., left one man dead on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide investigation closes stretch of Portage Avenue
Winnipeg police closed a stretch of Portage Avenue on Sunday morning because of a homicide investigation.
-
Parts of Manitoba under “high risk” air quality alerts
If you’re planning on going outside Sunday – take heed.
-
“These people share the same common goal’: Community groups celebrate unity in Winnipeg
Several community groups who work with the city’s vulnerable populations gathered downtown on Saturday for an event to celebrate the impact of their work on Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Montreal man facing charges following contraband drone drop at Millhaven: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 40-year-old man from Montreal is facing charges following a suspected drone drop of unauthorized items at the Millhaven Institution.
-
Books, bottles for Mother's Day
May 12 is Mother's Day and while a book on its own might not be the perfect gift for your mother, combining it with a bottle of wine can do the job, according to a wine expert.
-
Ottawa pizzeria places among top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world at international competition
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 37-year-old dies following Sault police shooting
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
-
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Barrie
-
Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Barrie
Sunday is Mother's Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special occasion in Barrie with Mom.
-
OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala Memorial Run returns to Barrie
Family, friends, colleagues and strangers set off on a fundraising run on Saturday, marked by the memory of a man killed in the line of duty.
-
One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Gunshots ring out in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.
-
-
Arrest in alleged hate-motivated Waterloo assault
A Stratford man is charged with attacking a driver in Waterloo.
London
-
Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights outscore Generals 17-2 overall to take 2-0 series lead heading to Oshawa
It’s been an offensive clinic by the London Knights through the first two games of the OHL Championship Series. A 9-1 win over the Oshawa Generals Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens followed up an impressive 8-1 win Thursday as London has taken a 2-0 series lead.
-
Durham emergency department closed on Sunday
Citing 'insufficient staffing,' the emergency department at Durham’s hospital will be closed on Sunday.
Windsor
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES The northern lights were visible across Windsor-Essex. Take a look
The most powerful geomagnetic storm in the past 20 years resulted in some awe-inspiring images captured by people all across Windsor-Essex.
-
No charges laid after pedestrian runs across street, is struck by pickup truck
No charges will be laid against the driver of a pickup truck after a woman ran across the road and was struck by the vehicle in Chatham over the weekend.
-
Tecumseh, Ont. wrestler punches ticket to Olympics
Linda Morais made the most of her last chance at realizing her Olympic dream. The Tecumseh native beat Alexandra Anghel of Romania 4-3 to win a bronze medal in the 68kg weight class at the final World Olympic Qualifier in Istanbul, Turkey to secure her spot.