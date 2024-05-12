EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Evacuation order remains in place for Kleskun Creek North in County of Grande Prairie

    A state of local emergency was issued by the County of Grande Prairie late Friday evening due to wildfires like this one burning near Teepee Creek. (Photo credit: Josh Bourget) A state of local emergency was issued by the County of Grande Prairie late Friday evening due to wildfires like this one burning near Teepee Creek. (Photo credit: Josh Bourget)
    Parts of the County of Grande Prairie remain under evacuation order, although progress was made overnight, the county said in a Sunday morning update.

    “Crews were working overnight and have made good progress, completing 80 per cent of the fire guard around the perimeter,” it said in reference to the Tee Pee Creek fire.

    The update added that an estimated 1,382 hectares remain out of control. Saturday, there was limited fire growth to the north and west of the fire, with containment described as “good.”

    As of 9 a.m. Sunday, an evacuation order remains in effect for Kleskun Creek North to Township Road 742, in addition to the Riverstone Golf Course.

    Areas on alert for possible evacuation include Township Road 744 to 750 and Range Road 32, as well as Township Road 744 to 730 and Range Road 32.

    For information regarding the east side of the Big Smoky, follow the Municipal District of Greenview here.

    The county is also helping Alberta Wildfire with a wildfire 13 kilometres northwest of the hamlet of Valhalla.

    At 9 a.m. that wildfire was listed as being “held” at 100 hectares with a dozen crew members on hand surrounding the perimeter.

