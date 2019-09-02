Evacuation ordered as derailed train leaks octane near Lethbridge
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 11:43AM MDT
BARONS, Alta. - An evacuation order has been issued near Lethbridge, Alta., after a train derailed on Monday morning and began to leak.
A statement from the provincial government says the rail cars were leaking octane in Barons, Alta.
It says an evacuation order has been issued for the area of Highway 23 and Township Road 120, including Keho Lake and the nearby campgrounds.
Canadian Pacific Railway says the train derailed at 7:40 a.m. and that a team has been sent to the scene.
No information was immediately released about injuries.