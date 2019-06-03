

Residents of High Level returned home on Monday after being forced out of their homes for two weeks due to wildfire.

Firefighters with a large Canada flag gathered to welcome the evacuees as they returned.

Sprinkler ban, updates on property and utility billing

High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer announced that there would be a non-essential water ban in place to ensure that there’s enough water to support residents and services when everyone comes home. Residents are being asked not to water their lawns or wash vehicles to ensure there’s enough water for essential use, including laundry.

Evacuees received a letter from RCMP informing them that items had been moved away from their homes during the evacuation period to reduce the fire hazard. Anyone who finds their items are missing or damaged is asked to bring a written statement and photos to the RCMP.

AltaGas issued a statement informing residents that they would not be billed for natural gas between May 20 and June 3.

Schools still closed

Evacuees may be returning home, but the Fort Vermilion School Division says all of their schools are now closed, and the remainder of classes will be cancelled for the rest of the year.

The division has schools in High Level, La Crete, Fort Vermilion, Rainbow Lake and Meander River.

In a letter to parents, a spokesperson for the division says the decision was made after their insurance provider made the determination that all of the buildings required professional cleaning as a result of the wildfires in the area.

The letter goes on to say that report cards will be mailed out to students by June 28, and parents will receive information about graduation ceremonies and award ceremonies by mail, phone or social media at a later date.

CTV’s Timm Bruch is in High Level.