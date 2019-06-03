

CTV Edmonton





Residents of High Level will return home on Monday after being forced out of their homes for two weeks due to wildfire.

The day began with a press conference by High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer.

McAteer announced that there would be a water ban in place to ensure that there’s enough water to support residents and services when everyone comes home. Residents are being asked not to water their lawns or wash their vehicles.

Evacuees may be returning home, but the Fort Vermilion School Division says all of their schools are now closed, and the remainder of classes will be cancelled for the rest of the year.

The division has schools in High Level, La Crete, Fort Vermilion, Rainbow Lake and Meander River.

In a letter to parents, a spokesperson for the division says the decision was made after their insurance provider made the determination that all of the buildings required professional cleaning as a result of the wildfires in the area.

The letter goes on to say that report cards will be mailed out to students by June 28, and parents will receive information about graduation ceremonies and award ceremonies by mail, phone or social media at a later date.

CTV’s Timm Bruch is in High Level.