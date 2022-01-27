Evander Kane agrees to deal with the Edmonton Oilers: TSN

Forward Evander Kane has made a verbal agreement to join the Edmonton Oilers, sources confirmed Thursday afternoon.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported at 3 p.m. that a deal had been reached, but the contract still needed to be signed.

Kane, 30, is expected to sign a one year contract with a cap hit of just over $2 million, according to Dreger. The deal will take him until the end of the season and pay him about $1 million in pro-rated salary and signing bonus. He will also have a full no-move clause.

He will wear number 91, TSN's Jason Gregor said.

Kane was released in early January after the San Jose Sharks said he violated COVID-19 protocols while he was with the club's American Hockey League affiliate.

The NHL was looking into allegations that Kane improperly crossed the Canada-U.S. border in December shortly after he tested positive for COVID-19, but he was cleared of that Thursday.

The league said that an investigation into that matter found that there was insufficient evidence to "conclusively find that Mr. Kane knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel."

The NHL ruled that Kane would not be disciplined and that he was "eligible to sign and play for any NHL Club without restriction."

He was also suspended by the league for 21 games earlier in the season for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

Kane had been accused of gambling on hockey and purposely losing games he bet on, as well as sexual and physical abuse from his estranged wife, although NHL investigations cleared him after finding no evidence in both cases.