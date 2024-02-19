Evander Kane scores twice as Oilers double up on Coyotes

Evander Kane scored two of Edmonton's four goals in the third period, Connor McDavid added two assists to extend his NHL lead and the Oilers stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to 10 games with a 6-3 win on Monday.

With Edmonton trailing 3-2 heading into the third period, Kane and Zach Hyman scored 26 apart to push the Oilers into the lead. Kane scored again on a deflection less than two minutes later and Warren Foegele sealed it with an empty-net goal.

Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Janmark also scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner had 22 saves. McDavid had assists on the first and last goals, pushing his season total to 62.

Arizona's Nick Bjugstad scored twice and Matt Villalta made 20 saves in his first NHL start. Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist to become the fifth Coyotes player to have at least four 50-point seasons.

The Coyotes played well against Colorado on Sunday, but lost 4-3 and had a short turnaround before facing one of the NHL's highest-scoring teams.

The Oilers jumped on them quickly, scoring on a power play when Draisaitl beat Villalta from a tight angle on a give-and-go with McDavid.

Bjugstad got it right back, beating Skinner from the right circle after keeping it on a 2-on-1. Janmark answered a few minutes later, redirecting a shot by Brett Kulak past Villalta.

The Oilers later hit the post twice in first period and Keller tied it on a power play early in the second off rapid-fire back-and-forth passing with Nick Schmaltz.

Bjugstad put the Coyotes up 3-2 midway through the second period, beating Skinner stick side after the Oilers got caught on a line change.

The Oilers poured it on after that, extending the Coyotes' woes with another difficult game against Toronto and Auston Matthews coming up on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Edmonton: Starts at a five-game homestand on Wednesday against Boston.