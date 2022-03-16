Evander Kane scores twice in Oilers' 7-5 victory over the Detroit

Tampa Bay Lighting' Victor Hedman (77) is surrounded by Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5), Connor McDavid (97) and Darnell Nurse (25) during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 12, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Tampa Bay Lighting' Victor Hedman (77) is surrounded by Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5), Connor McDavid (97) and Darnell Nurse (25) during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 12, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues

Russia's military forces blasted Ukraine's capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defence that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading, while the two countries signalled some optimism for negotiations to end the war.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island