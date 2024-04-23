Evanescence announces Edmonton tour stop in October

They're back in black!

No, Edmonton, it's not AC/DC (although they are touring in Europe this summer...).

The gothic-alternative metal (and primarily black-wearing) band Evanescence will play Rogers Place this fall, with tickets for the Sunday, Oct. 20, date on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Evanescence is a rock legend in its own right as winners of two Grammy awards among others to go with multiple nominations.

Formed in Little Rock, Ark., in 1994, Evanescence's 2003 debut album Fallen spawned hit singles such as top-10s Bring Me To Life and My Immortal, and has sold 17-million copies, catapulting them to worldwide musical fame.

They've since released four more albums, all to critical acclaim and relatively high commercial success.

The Rogers Place stop is one of nine dates on their first headlining tour across Canada in 15 years.