A 15-year-old in Evansburg has been charged, following an investigation into threats at a local high school.

Police said officers were called June 6, and an investigation began, after threats were made at Grand Trunk High School.

On Thursday, RCMP said the teenage boy had been charged with uttering threats.

The youth cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is scheduled to appear in an Evansburg courtroom on June 25.