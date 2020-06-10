EDMONTON -- Edmonton city councillors have approved plans for a veterans development in Evansdale neighbourhood.

The plan calls for a rezoning of green space in the northeast Edmonton community to facilitate the construction of up to 21 tiny homes for homeless veterans.

“This will help create that transitional supportive housing that starts to enable soldiers to get back on their feet and get them back into permanent housing,” veteran Malcolm Bruce told CTV News in February.

“I’m really hopeful that the community will embrace this,” said Bruce. “I think, quite frankly, the army embraces the community and we’d like to see that reciprocated.”

According to Homes for Heroes' website, each home is under 300 square feet but comes equipped with a kitchen, bathroom and Murphy bed.

It’s estimated between 3000 and 5000 veterans across Canada experience homelessness.

A similar complex of 15 units was completed in Calgary last October.