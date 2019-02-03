

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





From outdoor events to city crews clearing roads, the recent deep freeze that’s hit Edmonton is presenting a challenge.

The popular winter ice carving event “Ice on Whyte” was hit hard by the cold, being forced to close a day early for the safety of staff and attendees.

“It’s ironic, and you just have to embrace it and go with it,” said the festival’s producer, Wanda Bornn.

The heavy snowfall and bitter temperatures has also kept city crews busy, with machines out clearing – and then sanding roads.

“They’ve been out there for several shifts now, running 24 hours a day,” said Andrew Grant, Infrastructure Field Operations for the City of Edmonton.

“We're up against some serious challenge with the continuous snowfall and the extreme temperatures.”

Grant says motorists should simply just drive to the conditions, and take their time getting from place to place.

Cold temperatures are expected to persist for much of the upcoming week.

With files from Timm Bruch