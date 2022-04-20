'Ever grateful': New plaques honour military history of Edmonton regiment

New plaques in a south central Edmonton park will share the history of one of Edmonton's army regiments.

The series of five educational plaques were unveiled Wednesday, which explain the history of the regiment, including its roles in the First and Second World Wars and involvement in contemporary conflicts.

The South Alberta Light Horse Regiment (SALHR) has squadrons in Edmonton and Medicine Hat, with its historical roots tying back to the 15th Light Horse Regiment, formed in 1905. The unit landed in France in 1944 and went on to fight in continuous action until the conclusion of World War II.

The plaques were developed in collaboration with the Dutch Canadian Club of Edmonton and the SALHR Association.

"As a Dutch Canadian, we are ever grateful for the Canadian soldiers that helped liberate the Netherlands from the Nazis in World War II," said John Stobbe, a Dutch Canadian Club of Edmonton member.

"We hope that Light Horse Park continues to be a place that people come, think, and are ever grateful for the freedoms we have because of the sacrifices that the military has done years ago," he added.

Last summer, the Dutch Canadian Club Edmonton installed an Anne Frank statue in the same park.