EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has featured some amazing guests at its concerts, but now it hopes to feature another star: you.

The ESO has created a program called “Rusty Musicians” where amateur players can learn from the professionals.

“We have our professional musicians combined with basically random individuals who consider themselves musicians and want to give this a try. That has not been done anywhere yet," says Anne-Marie Switzer, the ESO’s and Winspear Centre’s musical creativity coordinator.

The Rusty Musicians Virtual Orchestra Project is designed for adult non-professional musicians who want to improve their playing skills.

“Anybody who was their junior high band rock star and maybe had to just set it aside in order to pursue their main career and wants to pick it back up,” says Switzer.

Due to COVID-19, the program is online this summer, which means you will be able to receive expert instruction from the comfort of your own home.

“The crown jewel in this is that you get to connect with an Edmonton Symphony musician and learn from them. They’ll help you and guide you and meet you at the level that you’re at,” says Switzer.

Each participant will learn one song that they will record. It will then be produced into a virtual concert, with members of the ESO taking part as well.

“Everybody is playing their part alone in their home, but we manage to put it together digitally and it sounds awesome," says Switzer.

And even though it’s a rare chance for amateurs to temporarily join a professional orchestra, the ESO players are just as excited for the opportunity.

“The Edmonton Symphony has been very vocal to say that they enjoy doing this work because they learn from the amateurs too and connecting with our audience at that different level of actual music-making, not just performing for an audience, which is even more inspiring,” says Switzer.

Rusty Musicians Virtual Orchestra Project is limited to 60 participants from around the globe for strings, brass, woodwind, and percussion instruments. You can register at www.winspearcentre.com.