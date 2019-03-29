Staff at the new Century Mile Racetrack and Casino will be busy with final preparations over the weekend.

“AGLC’s just finishing up their testing of all the machines and making sure that they’re communicating properly to the central system. Our team is putting together the final touches on some of the furniture, we’re doing food and beverage training, kitchen training and yeah, it’s really just one final cleanup that happens this weekend,” said Paul Ryneveld, the managing director at Century Mile Racetrack and Casino.

The casino will open for business at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

“We are expecting that at 9:30 we'll have a lineup out the door,” said Ryneveld.

The facility is replacing Northlands, which closed in January, after more than a century in operation.

The new casino will be larger than Northlands and feature new technology such as a ‘replay’ centre and virtual dealer.

“You basically can sit at one of these terminals and play roulette, black jack or backarat, whatever your fancy,” Ryneveld said.

Also on the main floor is an à la carte restaurant called ‘The Derby.’

“It’s attached to the bar and OTB lounge. And that can seat around 300 people at its peak,” said Ryneveld.

There’s a buffet-style restaurant on the upper floor, and there’s also a concession stand to serve the apron which is attached to the kitchen.

“It’s a seamless operation and if they need support, instead of like at an old time racetrack where you would have had to cart food all the way across the apron to get to the concession stand, or up to the second floor, it’s all right here,” Ryneveld said.

As the name suggests, it will also be home to the only ‘Class A’ one-mile track in western Canada.

“What it allows us to do, whereas you had many races at Northlands that went around two turns, we can do it around one turn.”

There’s also plenty of viewing areas on both levels to catch the action.

“You can see the paddock and see the horses saddled from the second floor which is something unique to this facility,” said Ryneveld.

The outside will also have a barbecue area and portable bars.

Ryneveld said the facility can comfortably accommodate about 5,000 people. When that number doubles for events like the Canadian Derby, he said they have plenty of room to bring in extra grandstands.

The first day of racing is scheduled for April 28.

