Everyone entitled to 'heal in their own way': Métis national council president on split reaction to papal apology

Everyone entitled to 'heal in their own way': Métis national council president on split reaction to papal apology

Cassidy Caron, president of the Métis National Council, speaks to media in Edmonton on July 25, 2022, just hours after the head of the Catholic church, Pope Francis, apologized to Indigenous people for the church's role in Canada's residential school system. Cassidy Caron, president of the Métis National Council, speaks to media in Edmonton on July 25, 2022, just hours after the head of the Catholic church, Pope Francis, apologized to Indigenous people for the church's role in Canada's residential school system.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island