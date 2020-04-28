EDMONTON -- WIN House Edmonton is starting a hashtag campaign aimed at bringing more awareness to domestic violence, following the mass murders in Nova Scotia earlier this month.

A lone gunman killed 22 people over the course of two days. An event that began with an act of domestic violence.

"This is not the first time this has happened," said Rene Giroux-Wyton from WIN House Edmonton. "And unfortunately it's probably not going to be the last."

They’re asking the public to post pictures of themselves holding one of three hashtags, or all three.

"And post what that hashtag means to you," said Giroux-Wyton. "I mean if we all have a personal connection to domestic violence or all the forms of abuse, we all have a story to tell or know someone who has experienced it, and then challenge three of your friends to do the same."

The three hashtags are:

#shinealightondv

#whenhomesnotsafe

#whyigivetowin

"What we don't hear about is every six days, once a week, a woman dies from domestic violence in our own country," Giroux-Wyton told CTV News Edmonton during a Skype interview.

She’s hopeful the campaign will shine an even brighter light on domestic violence.

"Everyone has a voice, everyone has a connection, everyone can act."

The hashtag campaign starts Wednesday. You can find additional information on the WIN House website.