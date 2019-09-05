Three downtown Edmonton businesses were flooded when a water main break caused water to shoot dozens of feet into the air in the early morning hours on Thursday.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at 105 Street and 106 Avenue.

In the video, crews can be seen working to contain the water.

The water was shut off around 3 a.m. but not before it affected three businesses: A&S Laundromat, Meca Halal Meat & Wholesale and African Safari Restaurant.

The owner of the laundromat told CTV News Edmonton in an emotional interview that the geyser brought down ceiling tiles and heavily damaged his business.

"Everything is gone, everything," said owner Paul Khinda. "Computer, TV, all dryers, all furniture."

Khinda said while insurance may cover the financial hit, being forced to close temporarily may affect his business permanently.

"If one business is a few days closed, the customer goes to another business," he said.

Property manager Kelly Tarrabain said he doesn't know how any of the businesses forced to close will survive.

"The water was shooting right up to the roof. When the water came down it was coming through the brick, it was coming through the windows, it was coming through everywhere so I don't even know if the structure of the building is good anymore," he said.

EPCOR said no customers were out of water and crews were on scene as of 8 a.m. to assess the damage and begin repairs, which could take two days.

No traffic impacts were expected because the road was already closed for restoration.

Officials have not determined what caused the break.