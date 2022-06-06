'Everything we have tonight': Oilers refuse to quit, wilt or sulk facing elimination against Avs
Jay Woodcroft had a smile on his face Monday morning when he said all of the stress of the Western Conference Final is now centred in the other locker room.
The rookie NHL head coach and his Oilers are down 3-0 to the Colorado Avalanche ahead of Monday's Game 4 at Rogers Place.
One more loss means the Oilers playoff run, through L.A. and Calgary, is over.
"We know where the pressure is in this game. It's not on the team that's gonna play loose and gonna drive, it's on the team that's gonna push to try to close someone out," Woodcroft told reporters after the morning skate.
"We're keeping our picture small, we're controlling what we can control, and we're excited about taking care of today's business."
Although Edmonton won four consecutive games in Round 2 against the Flames, it's extremely rare for a team to claim victory in a best-of-seven series after being defeated in the first three.
Throughout NHL history, teams that went up 3-0 eventually finished off their opponents 98 per cent of the time, with an all-time record of 198-4.
"We faced two elimination games in our first round series against Los Angeles, and we had one elimination game against Calgary, and we performed well in those games," an optimistic Woodcroft pointed out.
Defenceman Tyson Barrie acknowledged the team is in a tough spot, but refused to be apologetic for remaining confident and focused. He was asked about reporters "rolling our eyes" when players say they're just thinking about the next game.
"We're the ones playing the game, right? So you guys can roll your eyes all you want with what we say. That's for you, but I'm gonna go have my pregame meal and prepare like I do every game," he said with a chuckle.
"If you look at the statistics, it's bleak, but the only way to do it is how we've been doing it all year: one game at a time…We've got absolutely nothing to lose, nothing to save it for. We'll come out with everything we have tonight."
The Oilers will be without suspended forward Evander Kane and injured winger Kailer Yamamoto.
Mike Smith will start in net, Woodcroft confirmed, but he refused to say if rookie Dylan Holloway will take Kane's spot.
"He's a healthy and available player for us and we got a lot of healthy and available options," the coach told reporters.
Regardless of who plays, sniper Leon Draisaitl said the team has to deliver its best game of the series, and hopefully go from there.
"We are where we are and we have to find a way to win one hockey game and that's where our focus is at," he said.
Game 4 in downtown Edmonton is at 6 p.m. MT.
