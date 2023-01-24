'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators

An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered "physical and documented evidence of a genocide."

The Acimowin Opaspiw Society (AOS) will release details of its preliminary report Tuesday into "missing children and unmarked burials" at Blue Quills Residential School.

Journalists have been asked to gather at 1 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Residential School in Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

"We believe this report has far reaching implications for every residential school investigation in Canada," a press release from AOS said.

Last May, the group held a press conference to announce that it was "actively researching and investigating" the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home.

At the time, a residential school survivor and researcher with AOS said he found documents for 215 students who died between the ages of 6-11, but whose remains are still unaccounted for.

"The amount of missing children is extensive...The institution was strife with violence, illness, starvation, abuse and death," said Eric Large.

A councillor in the community also spoke about finding body parts in unmarked graves at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Saddle Lake.

Saddle Lake is located roughly 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free line at 1-800-721-0066.

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.