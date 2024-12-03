Ex-Alberta teacher convicted of sex crime involving child for 2nd time

Former Alberta teacher Brian Davison has been found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation in connection with an incident involving a child.

The verdict came after a trial in Hinton last week.

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 27 in Edmonton.

Davison was initially charged in January 2023 with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference in three separate incidents involving children.

In November 2023 Davison was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to sexual interference in a case involving another child.

Davison was a teacher at École Pine Grove Middle School in Edson in November 2022 when he was charged with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and child luring.

The other charges were withdrawn.