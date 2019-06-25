Geoff Summers remembers being shot.

Moments earlier, the 31-year-old had seen one of the men he had just kicked out of Alibi Ultra Lounge standing in the street, about a lane of traffic away, with a gun.

He was working the door that night.

“And he came back with a .44-calibre hand gun and shot the club and shot me,” Summers said.

One bullet hit his arm. Another shot into his neck, severing an artery.

“I was trying to get up. I was already on my knees or standing up and the off-duty doctor had pushed me down and started saving my life apparently,” he said.

That was Dec. 2, 2018.

Since then, Summers has undergone six surgeries to restore nerves, fix a severed artery in his neck, and place a titanium rod in his arm where there used to be bone.

One bullet is still lodged in his left shoulder.

“I’m okay,” Summers said. “I’m lucky to be alive, that’s for sure.”

In early February, Edmonton police arrested four men in connection to the shooting. The alleged gunman, 28-year-old Hanad Mohamed Farah, who’s accused of attempted murder, is still at large. And that doesn’t sit well for Summers.

“His little 20 seconds of ‘I’m going to be a gangster is over,’” Summers said. “I want him to suffer. I want him to feel what I’m feeling.”

Summers has tried to be as positive as possible in his recovery, but admits there have been ups and downs. Playing with his new German Shepherd puppy helps him keep his mind off his pain, which he describes as “getting shocked every 20 seconds.”

While Summers has worked as a bouncer for 15 years, he was also an apprentice mechanic. Before the shooting, he had already decided to call it quits as a bouncer and focus on cars. He said he can’t wait to drive his own car again.

“That’s one of my goals is to get this better, start driving again and just live my life now that he didn’t take it from me.”