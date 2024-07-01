Ex-Oilers goalie Campbell lands with Red Wings

Jack Campbell has a new National Hockey League home.

The goalie the Edmonton Oilers placed on waivers Sunday to buy him out of his contract signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday worth a league-minimum $US775,000.

Campbell had three years left on a five-year deal worth $5 million a season he signed with the Oilers in 2022 to be their top netminder.

According to CapFriendly, the Oilers will pay Campbell $1.5 million a year over the next six seasons, with 'dead cap' space on the Oilers' payroll taking up $1.1 million this coming season, followed by $2.3 million in 2025-26, $2.6 million in 2026-27, and $1.5 million the final three seasons through 2029-30.

Campbell, 32, lost the starting role in Edmonton's net to Stuart Skinner early this past season after posting a 1-4 record with a 4.50 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage. Campbell spent the rest of 2023-24 with the Oilers' American Hockey League affiliate.

The Red Wings signed another former Oilers goalie to a contract on Monday, the opening day of NHL free agency, coming to terms with Cam Talbot on a two-year deal worth $2.5 million a season.

Talbot, 36, spent most of four seasons with the Oilers from 2015-19 before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. He's played for four other teams since, most recently with the Los Angeles Kings.

Detroit also signed former Oilers defenceman William Lagesson on Monday to a US$775,000 contract.