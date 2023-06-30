Excavator removed from underside of Anthony Henday Drive overpass 2 weeks after becoming stuck
An excavator that had been wedged under an overpass on the southeast part of Anthony Henday Drive for two weeks has been removed.
A semi hauling the excavator attempted to pass under the overpass on June 17 causing the large piece of equipment to become stuck.
On Friday, crews installed shoring towers to stabalize the bridge while the excavator was removed.
The province said the next step will be to inspect the overpass to determine the type of repairs needed and the cost.
A spokesperson for the province told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday there is no timeframe for the work as the repairs are expected to be extensive.
RCMP have confirmed the driver of the semi was issued a ticket under the Traffic Safety Act.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
New women's pro hockey league set for January debut, to be funded by Dodgers owner
A new women's hockey league is coming to North America. The Professional Hockey Federation and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a merger Friday, with the intention of starting a new league in 2024.
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver that has resulted so far in the arrests of 875 people.
What new central bank surveys say about consumer recession, inflation expectations
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
Calgary
-
2 dead in Thursday head-on collision on Hwy. 93
Two people are dead after a head-on collision involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 93 near Dolly Varden.
-
Unexploded bombs among dangers for nude trespassers, Calgary First Nation says
The Tsuut'ina First Nation says too many people are crossing onto its land to sunbathe in the nude and it wants them to know they're not just violating their privacy – they could be risking their lives.
-
Warehouse significantly damaged in 2-alarm fire on Friday
Officials say a warehouse fire in southeast Calgary caused extensive damage to the building and destroyed several vehicles on Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
-
Saskatchewan-made TV show features the outdoor adventures of a blind man
Saskatoon’s Ron Walsh is preparing to unveil the second season of his TV show to the world, showcasing our province in a whole new way.
-
'It's so beautiful': Skydiving Sask. seniors soaring through their golden years
Two Prince Albert seniors have crossed an item off their bucket list after they went skydiving near Saskatoon last month.
Regina
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
-
Regina seniors 'devastated' following class cancellations at learning centre
Seniors are expressing disappointment over the cutting of programs at the University of Regina’s Lifelong Learning Centre that will see the extensive offering of non credit classes for seniors discontinued.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
As we head into the Canada Day long weekend, several activities and events are set to take place around Regina. Here are some of the things you can do to celebrate July 1 in the Queen City.
Atlantic
-
Want a more accurate number of Canada's homeless population? Try counting health data
A new method for counting homeless people is offering a clearer look at the magnitude of the social issue, with preliminary results indicating the country's homeless population could be three times higher than current estimates.
-
Humid Canada Day long weekend for the Maritimes
All week long, the Maritime region has been in a southerly flow that has brought humid air up from the subtropical Atlantic.
-
Houston continues fight with Feds over carbon tax, runs ad campaign
Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston and the PC party is doubling down in the fight against the new federal carbon tax.
Toronto
-
One person dead after daytime stabbing in Scarborough
One man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
'To live an authentic life': LGBTQ2S+ seniors living in Toronto reflect on Pride
Seniors at Toronto's Fudger House, a long-term care facility near The Village that offers supportive LGBTQ2S+ programming, reflect back on Pride month and offer advice for living an authentic life.
Montreal
-
Chateau Frontenac facing $10M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors. The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal's west end postponed due to smog and rainy weather
The City of Cote Saint-Luc is postponing Canada Day celebrations because of this weekend's inclement weather and also because of the smog that has become a regular part of recent forecasts due to forest fires still burning in northern Quebec.
-
What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police promise 'increased' officer presence for Canada Day festivities
Revellers will notice an increased police presence in the downtown core, ByWard Market and around LeBreton Flats over the Canada Day weekend, as police hope to make it a safe 156th birthday celebration.
-
Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course
One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm earlier this week has died.
-
Section of Hwy. 174 closed in Orleans following a crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 174 are reduced to one lane in Ottawa's east end following a crash at the start of the Canada Day long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
-
Here’s what is happening on Canada Day in and around Waterloo region
The first long weekend of the summer is just around the corner, and the tri-cities and Guelph have a full slate of events to ring in the statutory holiday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Southern Ont. man fined for hunting bears at night in Parry Sound
A southern Ontario man who was caught hunting at night last year in the Parry Sound area has been fined.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Nine in hospital after fiery bus crash in Manitoba; two moved out of critical care
Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit.
-
Bomb unit at University of Manitoba to dispose of volatile substance
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit is working to dispose of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
-
Recommendations made following patient death at Winnipeg hospital
A report into a patient’s death in a Winnipeg hospital earlier this year found that a lack of space in the emergency department and patient flow challenges were factors in the incident.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
-
BC Ferries: Sold out sailings, long lines ahead of Canada Day long weekend
Those without reservations faced long lines and sold-out sailings at BC Ferries as the Canada Day long weekend got underway.
-
Suspect sought after $150K in construction machinery stolen from Home Depot stores across Metro Vancouver
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a string of construction machinery thefts at Home Depot stores across Metro Vancouver over the past couple of months.
Vancouver Island
-
New Belleville Terminal in Victoria to be complete by 2028
The British Columbia government has approved funding to build a new Belleville Terminal for U.S. ferry passengers in downtown Victoria.
-
Sooke School District wants funding for 5 new schools, expansions to 6 others
The Sooke School District is asking for provincial funding to build five new schools and expand another six to keep up with demand.
-
West Shore golf tournament raising money for local charities and Ukraine
With the war in Ukraine still raging on, a group from the West Shore has vowed to continue to help – this time with a little help from a charity golf event at the Bear Mountain Golf Club in Langford.