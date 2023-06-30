Excavator removed from underside of Anthony Henday Drive overpass 2 weeks after becoming stuck

An excavator that had been wedged under an overpass on the southeast part of Anthony Henday Drive for two weeks has been removed.

A semi hauling the excavator attempted to pass under the overpass on June 17 causing the large piece of equipment to become stuck.

On Friday, crews installed shoring towers to stabalize the bridge while the excavator was removed.

The province said the next step will be to inspect the overpass to determine the type of repairs needed and the cost.

A spokesperson for the province told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday there is no timeframe for the work as the repairs are expected to be extensive.

RCMP have confirmed the driver of the semi was issued a ticket under the Traffic Safety Act.