Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday

The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.

A semi-tractor trailer carrying an excavator hit the overpass bridge at Whitemud Drive and Anthony Henday Drive on June 17.

Shoring towers will be installed as the excavator is removed, an Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors press secretary told CTV News Edmonton.

Safety netting will also be put in place to protect traffic below the bridge.

"Given the magnitude of the impact, repairs are anticipated to be extensive, although at this time, there is no specific timeframe or estimated cost for the repairs," Jesse Furber added.

These roads remain closed before the excavator is removed: