

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A 68-year-old man was pulled over on highway 63 after being clocked by RCMP going 64km/h over the posted 100 km/h speed limit.

On Thursday, May 24 at around 2:00 a.m. Boyle RCMP were patrolling Highway 63 just south of Boyle, Alberta when they came across the excessive speeder.

RCMP pulled the 68-year-old male driver from Boyle over and issued him a speeding ticket.

“Travelling at such a high rate of speed is totally unacceptable and a prime example of aggressive driving behaviour”, Cst. Andrew Deme of the Boyle RCMP said in a statement. “Driving, especially late at night you need to be cautious of other vehicles and wildlife close to the highway. Driving at excessive speeds can affect one’s reaction time, which could lead to a collision. This is all preventable, we want everyone to drive safe and most importantly get where they need to be safely”

The man is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Tuesday, June 26, in Boyle.