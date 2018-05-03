

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Throughout the month of April, Red Deer RCMP issued more than 400 speeding tickets, including eight tickets to drivers going over 100 kilometres per hour within the city.

During radar speed enforcements in areas with a limit of 70 kilometres per hour, there were several incidents of excessive speeding where drivers were clocked travelling at:

163 kilometres per hour

130 kilometres per hour

122 kilometres per hour

116 kilometres per hour

110 kilometres per hour

Another driver was caught doing 115 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone.

Officers also handed out 55 speeding tickets in playground and school zones during the month.

“There is no justification for driving at twice the posted speed limit – these drivers are putting everyone around them in danger,” Cst. Tyler Hagel with the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit said. “Speeding is a serious safety issue in Red Deer, and the number of tickets issued in April as well as the excessive speeds is proof of that. That’s why we continue to operate speed campaigns year round in the city.”

The Alberta Office of Traffic Safety said brain injuries are one of the most common results from speed-related collisions, and nearly one in four fatal collisions involve speed too great for the given conditions.

For the month of May, RCMP across the province will be focusing on motorcycle safety.