'Exercise caution': Winter conditions cause multiple collisions on QEII south of Edmonton
Blowing snow and poor visibility contributed to multiple collisions on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway Thursday evening.
Mounties issued a towing advisory at 7 p.m. as snow fell throughout central Alberta. The advisory, preventing tow trucks from responding to accidents from Edmonton to the Wetaskiwin, was lifted around 9:40 p.m.
"Road conditions on the QEII Highway in the Leduc area have improved," RCMP said in a statement late Thursday night.
RCMP encouraged motorists to still "exercise caution" and adjust their driving to the current winter road conditions.
MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS
According to police, emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on the QEII southbound lane near the exit for 50 Avenue that happened around 5:20 p.m.
Almost 20 minutes later, crews were called to a seven-vehicle pileup in the southbound lane near the 50 Avenue exit as well.
"Further details of this collision are not available at this time," Mounties said in a statement.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
Live updates: Zelensky talks to leaders about nuclear plant
Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
What is the Budapest Memorandum and how does it impact the current crisis in Ukraine?
In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in return for security assurances from Western countries that its sovereignty will be respected from Russian threat. CTVNews.ca looks at the Budapest Memorandum and its impact on the current crisis in Ukraine.
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
Russian oligarchs' yachts seized in Europe, others harbouring in Maldives
France and Germany have seized two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs, hitting Russia's super-rich under sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Why the price of gas is going up despite Canada not importing Russian oil
Canada is experiencing a major spike in gas prices related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that Canada imports little oil from Moscow.
Reunited, Sask. mother relishing missing daughter’s safe return
Once her daughter was safely returned home after being missing for nearly five months, the presents under Mariecar Jackson’s Christmas tree were finally opened.
Calgary
-
Alberta man flees Ukraine, family stays behind as Russian attacks continue
A Medicine Hat man has arrived in Poland after making a lengthy and confusing journey from Kyiv to Ukraine's western border, and he's unsure if his family left behind will also flee.
-
Here's how much council candidates spent on their campaigns
It can take big money to run for city council, but disclosure filings with Elections Calgary show top spenders don't always get the most votes.
-
Man killed by falling object at southeast Calgary business
A man has died following an incident that took place at a southeast Calgary business, officials said Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.
-
Sask. COVID-19 policy makes its residents 'almost like guinea pigs'
Saskatchewan’s move to no longer require people to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 — but still recommending it — is sending mixed messaging, Cheryl Camillo says.
-
Fourth suspect charged in Prince Albert homicide
Prince Albert police have charged a fourth suspect with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of Byron Bear.
Regina
-
Out-of-province CFL fans looking for answers after Regina hotel cancels Grey Cup reservations
At least five CFL fans from across Canada say their hotel reservations for Grey Cup weekend at a Regina hotel were cancelled without notification.
-
44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.
-
Sask. COVID-19 policy makes its residents 'almost like guinea pigs'
Saskatchewan’s move to no longer require people to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 — but still recommending it — is sending mixed messaging, Cheryl Camillo says.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
N.S. reports three more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will not seek re-election
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will not run in the provincial election in June, CTV News has learned.
-
The City of Toronto failed to issue 89,000 speeding tickets to drivers caught by cameras last year
Last year, the city said 89, 000 speeding tickets went unissued because the 23-day threshold required for a ticket to be mailed out, as per provincial regulation, was exceeded.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March despite signs new subvariant will soon be dominant: official
Ontario’s top health official says that the province remains on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of the month, despite signs suggesting that the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is well on its way to becoming dominant.
Montreal
-
Quebec doctor leaving wife, kids to help treat the wounded in Ukraine
'I really admire the courage of the Ukrainian people. I admire their determination, I was inspired by that, so I felt like I had to at least try to do something,' said Dr. Julien Auger at the Montreal airport
-
'Weigh your own risk' will be Quebec's motto this spring as masks become optional: Boileau
Quebec's plan for the spring is to take things slowly and to make space for people to weigh their own risks. 'We're not recommending not to wear [a mask]. We're recommending to no longer make it obligatory,' said Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Montrealers ticketed $654 for crossing Mile End train tracks; MPs in talks after fatal accident
A month after a young woman was struck and killed on Montreal train tracks, other locals are getting fined more than $650 each for crossing at the same spot. But more heat is now falling on the federal government over the issue, with three MPs, including a minister, in talks over the problem.
Ottawa
-
MP calls on Ottawa to rename street outside Russian Embassy after Ukraine's president
NDP MP Charlie Angus presented the motion in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling for Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill to be renamed Zelensky Boulevard.
-
Independent MPP Randy Hillier will not seek re-election
An independent MPP who has spoken out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures will not be seeking re-election in June's provincial election.
-
Here's what $837,000 will get you in Ottawa's real estate market
The average price for a new home jumped 17 per cent in Ottawa in February, as a lack of supply continued to hamper homebuyers looking for a new home.
Kitchener
-
'A tough call mentally': Three men killed in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three young men are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
Elora students look to honour hometown Paralympic hero
Three Grade 7 students are pushing council to install signs highlighting legendary Paralympian Patrick Anderson’s local connection.
-
Brantford man charged in 'major' RCMP cocaine bust
A Brantford man faces charges after an international operation that the RCMP say took 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at nearly $200 million – off the streets.
Northern Ontario
-
Police operation on Hwy. 17 east of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public to avoid the Hagar area, about 50 kilometres east of Sudbury, on Highway 17 Thursday night as officers 'conduct and operation.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted cop killer Clinton Suzack has been granted day parole.
-
Sudbury area bobcat sighting becomes internet sensation
A northern Ontario family never expected such a huge response after posting a video of a recent wildlife encounter on TikTok.
Winnipeg
-
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.
-
Record high gas prices in Winnipeg expected to keep rising
Price jumps at the pumps are shocking some Winnipeggers who were fuelling up their vehicles on Thursday. But the price hike does not just impact vehicle owners.
-
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuit
A Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver crime: Store keeps stock locked up as forum held on public safety
It's not easy to access items at the Home Hardware store on Davie Street. Almost everything in the store is kept locked in some way.
-
B.C.-born teacher flees Ukraine, waits to help rest of family in Kyiv
It was painstakingly long two hours at the bus depot in Lviv, Ukraine, as Dayton Snow waited for his ride to safety.
-
'I've got to basically dip into my RRSPs to fill up my tank': Pain at the pump continues in Metro Vancouver
The record high gas prices seen in Metro Vancouver on Wednesday didn't last very long. By Thursday morning, they had soared even higher.
Vancouver Island
-
1st Tesla dealership on Vancouver Island coming to Langford, B.C.
Vancouver Island’s only Tesla dealership and service centre is officially coming to the West Shore.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 3rd consecutive day
B.C. health officials say 13 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the province Thursday.
-
'I screamed': Nanaimo woman wins $2.1M jackpot from casino slot machine
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman was stunned to learn she won a whopping $2.1 million jackpot from a slot machine in the Harbour City last week.