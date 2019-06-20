

CTV News Edmonton





A water main break is causing problems on a busy street in south Edmonton.

It happened Thursday afternoon on 109 Street in the area of 79 Avenue.

At the time, the road appeared to be caving in, and police were on scene directing traffic.

EPCOR crews arrived Thursday evening to repair the break.

A spokesperson from EPCOR said the repairs should be complete Friday, but not until sometime in the afternoon.

South bound traffic is reduced to one lane and two lanes are open heading north.